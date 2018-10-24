Poor Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Like so many before her, she walked right into President Donald Trump's trap and is now paying the price.
Predictably, her defenders are desperately claiming she took Trump's challenge and won. In fact, if you look at the tape of President Trump goading her to take a DNA test, he says he'll cough up $1 million if she can prove she's an Indian, not if she can prove she has an infinitesimal amount of Native American blood.
And of course academia is united in asserting that she never benefited from her bogus ancestral claims despite Harvard proclaiming her the first tenured "woman of color" on its Law School faculty. One fact this latest tempest in a teapot clearly shows is the lunacy that results when identity politics is taken to its (il)logical conclusion.
Gary L. Kriewald, Madison