I keep hearing the same talking point from the news people at MSNBC and CNN. Democrats could lose what looks like an easy presidential election by picking a candidate who is too far to the left of the mainstream. So vote for Joe Biden because he is the candidate most likely to beat President Donald Trump.
I know this is a talking point and not a rational argument because, stated in reverse, it is just as believable. Vote for a progressive candidate who has the enthusiastic backing of young and new voters because of his/her political agenda to change things. If you don't you will lose the left-wing of the party and let President Trump win.
I don't know if this is true or not. I do know that a similar argument got Hilary Clinton nominated. She lost in the Electoral College because she lost Wisconsin and a few other states. A National Public Radio study showed that 12% of Bernie Sander's primary supporters voted for President Trump. That doesn't count the voters who were too turned off to vote.
Say whatever you like about that 12%. But if you want to win, they must be on your mind. I say all of this because I want people to vote for Elizabeth Warren. She does have a plan.
Dan Thomson, Madison