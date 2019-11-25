The centrist position on health care among the Democratic candidates for president is the creation of a public option and expansion of subsidies to improve the Affordable Care Act. This approach is still likely to leave countless people uninsured or under-insured.
In contrast, the “Medicare for All” bill from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, would eliminate the need for incremental measures.
Most people realize that Sen. Sanders’ bill is unlikely to pass Congress in 2021, because even some Democrats oppose it. On the other hand, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has found a sweet spot for a transitional plan that falls between the centrist position and Sanders' position.
During the first 100 days of her presidency, Warren will take administrative action and propose legislation to make every American over the age of 50 eligible for Medicare and cover all children under 18, as well as individuals and families with incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level. She also would allow anyone to choose a public option with more expansive coverage than offered by centrist proposals.
Then, during her third year in office, Warren will transition to Medicare for All -- this after millions of more Americans will have experienced the benefits of publicly provided health care.
Ron Berger, McFarland