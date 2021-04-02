 Skip to main content
Warm springs show changes in climate -- Carol Phelps
Warm springs show changes in climate -- Carol Phelps

The grass is green, flowers are blooming, and yet again spring has come to Wisconsin a full month earlier than it used to. While we enjoy this fine weather, remember that unseasonable weather is Mother Nature hollering "climate emergency!"

Just as humans changed the landscape and weather to cause the "Dust Bowl" in the 1930s, we’ve changed the weather of Wisconsin, and the effects become more marked each year. Insects are no longer dying over the winter. January has become damp and gloomy. Lakes aren't freezing as solidly as before. 

We all like warm weather, but if we don't stop climate change, we'll soon be itching fleas and swatting mosquitoes year-round, and mosquitoes will carry diseases like malaria, dengue and zika.

North of us the permafrost is melting, releasing methane into the atmosphere. Ice is melting on land, causing sea levels to rise. Ice on the water is melting, so more heat gets absorbed instead of reflected. All of those cause our planet to heat faster, changing winds, currents, weather patterns, rainfall and seasons. We need to act now.

Carol Phelps, Middleton

