War wasn't answer for Afghanistan -- George Savage

Sometimes the right path is simple. A case in point is the American invasion of Afghanistan. The argument for avoiding war was presciently encapsulated by an aphorism in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride": “Never get involved in a land war in Asia.”
Even without this aphorism, politicians should have seen the red flags in the historical record, from the deadly Great Game (the 19th century wars over Afghanistan between Russia and Britain) to the decade-long Russian debacle in Afghanistan in the 1980s. (Vietnam, of course, should have been the most glaring and obvious of all the red flags.)
Another aphorism: Afghanistan is where empires go to die.
It gets worse. We entered the war in retaliation for 9/11, but of the 19 men involved in the attack, 15 were Saudis. None were Afghans.
The decision to go to war should have been simple, but only one lone member of Congress -- U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. -- voted against it. After over a trillion dollars wasted and 2,448 American soldiers killed, it is clear that Lee was right. I hope we build a grand monument in Washington to honor her wisdom and integrity. I will be among the first to visit.