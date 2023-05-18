I am intrigued that a recent letter to the editor, "U.S. border should be more secure," seemed to think that the gold standard for how our nation should treat people crossing our border illegally may be found in Saudi Arabia (beheadings), North Korea (forced labor), China (vanishment) or Cuba (political prison).

U.S. border should be more secure -- Lucy Parisi You will be jailed in Saudi Arabia for illegal entry and could be publicly beheaded for theft.

I guess we Americans have just been falling down on the job with all this touchy-feely stuff about human rights and dignity, huh?

How about this for a more civilized approach? Instead of engaging in fearmongering, actually engage in a serious discussion about a reasonable immigration policy -- then enact and enforce one.

And, if we really wanted to get serious about people fleeing abysmal conditions south of our border, maybe we could get at its root cause in this country, which is our insane, counterproductive war on drug-using Americans, which every year finances Latin American drug cartels and corrupt governments with billions of U.S. dollars.

Just as with our longest war -- the one in Afghanistan, home to 90% of the world’s opium poppies -- Americans are funding both sides of a destructive and totally unnecessary conflict. Why is the lesson of Prohibition totally lost on us?

Richard S. Russell, Madison

