Some recent letters to the editor have resorted to preaching Christianity. Please allow me to stand at my pulpit and sound off.

God's word encourages you to vote -- Tom Flanagan I want to address this letter to every voter in America. Several years ago I saw a bumper sticker that said, "You cannot be both a Democrat an…

When it comes to politics, white evangelical Christians focus on one thing. That is a woman’s right to a safe abortion as guaranteed by the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision. These evangelicals cannot swallow the hypocrisy of Christians who attend Sunday services, but who also support politicians who approve of a woman’s right to choose. In their minds, abortion is murder.

I came of age in the late 1960s. In my mind the Vietnam War was the mass murder of more than 58,000 American military personnel. The human costs to Vietnam were horrendous: 1.1 million North Vietnamese and Viet Cong fighters, 200,000 South Vietnamese soldiers and 2 million North and South Vietnamese civilians -- all dead.

Where was the outrage from the Christian right during the Vietnam War? They worshiped on Sunday morning, supported the Vietnam War, and gave little thought to their own hypocrisy.

I have stood in front of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington. My heart was broken. What a waste of human life.

Linda Hilker, Cross Plains