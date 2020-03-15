War in Yemen needs more attention -- Joy Rosenberry Chase

The war in Yemen needs more coverage in the newspaper. People need to know that Saudi Arabia is decimating Yemen. Saudi Arabia is far stronger, and Yemen is not a credible threat to the Saudis.
Saudi Arabia doesn't like the particular sect of Islam in the territory of Yemen adjacent to Saudi Arabia. The Saudis are trying to promote their own particular fanatical version of Sunni Islam. One of the ways they are trying to do this is by annihilating those who hold different Islamic beliefs.
The suffering in Yemen is horrendous, and it's mostly by civilians, women and children. Tragically, and unbelievably, the United States is supporting this Saudi-led war on Yemen. We should have nothing to do with the atrocities the Saudis are perpetrating in Yemen.
Please increase the coverage on the Saudi-Yemeni war and let Americans know what horrors are being done in our name in Yemen.
Joy Rosenberry Chase, Madison