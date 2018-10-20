More attention is being given to one missing and presumably dead Saudi journalist than all the dead and starving people from the brutal Saudi war in Yemen.
Granted, the missing journalist is a worthy story. But shouldn’t Yemen command even more attention? Both stories are about the Saudi government and our acquiescence in the face of their actions. It’s ironic that it takes the disappearance of one journalist to stir up a debate over what our relationship with Saudi Arabia should be.
Craig Wehrle, Madison