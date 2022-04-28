 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

War in Ukraine shows need for jets -- Pat Malloy

  •

Friday's letter to the editor "Earth Day is time to stop the F-35s" expressed concerns about F-35 fighter jets and the Wisconsin Air National Guard base at Truax Field in Madison.

While I'm not tying to minimize the writer's concerns, other facts are worth noting. War is going on in Ukraine.

The U.S. Air Force has deployed crews and planes to the region in an effort to support Ukraine. Germany has purchased 35 F-35 planes from the United States. Other NATO countries are interested in the F-35s.

Don't underestimate the importance of the Truax Air base and F-35 fighter planes.

Pat Malloy, Madison

