War in Ukraine is unbearable -- Bill Rettig

In one hand is a suitcase packed with a rushed kiss, mortar flashes, big girl pampers and a teddy bear.

Slung across her chest is a light 5-year-old.

The girl wiggles until she is released, then her feet touch the mangled surface where she slips along at her mother’s side until she gets tired and calls, "Mommy, carry."

She and Mommy have very little except the sad smiles they receive from relief workers who hand them out soup. They share a shelter with mothers who knew better, but told their kids, "We’re going for a walk to meet new people. We’re going on an adventure."

Across the humanitarian corridor they troop. Despite promises, soldiers shoot. The suitcase drops. Mamma scurries girl behind a doorway.

Planes fly over clothes hanging on the line. Bombs wobble earthward from the smoky blue. The hospital feels a shock as explosions let it know that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has declared everyone and everything combatants.

While in America we grumble about the prices we pay and watch the news as dinner is made. Until we say, "I can’t bear to watch that war," and move on from CNN to "Wheel of Fortune."

