Walt Stewart is best choice for 48th Assembly District seat -- Joe Dooley and Paul Lane

In the State Journal's endorsement for the 48th Assembly District race, "Lindsay Lemmer is best choice for District 48," you referred to Walt Stewart, another challenger, only as a “likable attorney with strong priorities.” While he is just that, you did not discuss Stewart's other qualifications, and we think he deserves another, closer look.
He is the only candidate who has worked in the Legislature and is extremely knowledgeable about the processes, procedures and statutes that guide that body. This knowledge and his legal acumen from 36 years of legal practice make him the perfect choice in this race.
Beyond that, Stewart is well in touch with the concerns of the diverse communities in the district. He understands the needs of families and small businesses. He has developed this awareness through his work with the Northside Planning Council, Housing Initiatives, senior citizen coalitions and other community organizations.
Stewart has received endorsements from a wide variety of residents of the 48th District, and resident endorsements are really the most important endorsements. So please give Stewart strong consideration when you are looking at the most qualified candidate in the 48th District Assembly race.
Joe Dooley and Paul Lane, Madison
