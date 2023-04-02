I value effective leadership, hard work and honesty in government. We need these values to face tomorrow’s challenges.

We have someone in the town of Oregon who practices these values as our town supervisor. His name is Carl Walser. He is now running for town chairperson.

I’m urging you to vote for Walser on Tuesday. He effectively served the town the last two years as a board supervisor. Walser will serve us well for the next two years.

I first worked as a committee member with Walser on the town’s natural hazard (floods, ice storms and tornadoes) mitigation planning group. He led the group, gathered resident input, and worked effectively with the Dane County planning staff. I’m proud our town is one of the few out of 30 Dane County towns prepared for the next disaster.

His career in finance, banking, marketing and technology will benefit the town. Walser is also a volunteer and donor for United Way of Dane County and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

I admire his style of sharing information and communication.

Join me in voting for Walser on Tuesday for town of Oregon chairperson. He deserves your support and vote.

Roe Parker, Oregon

