Walser deserves credit for running -- Roe Parker

I want to commend Carl Walser, town of Oregon, for being a candidate for the town board during the upcoming spring election on April 5.

Too few candidates are running for offices in our local elections. We need to support Walser for his leadership and interest in our township.

He deserves our support because of his prior service to the town and professional experience. His credentials include a degree in finance and over 23 years of experience in banking. His current job in a technology company will enable him to advocate for expanded broadband support.

Walser effectively led a committee that developed the town’s 10-year natural hazard (emergencies) mitigation plan. He does his homework and comes to meetings prepared. We are now prepared for emergency situations like tornadoes and flooding.

He will reach out to all residents so they can have input into plans for the next 5 to 10 years. We need fresh perspectives.

Walser and his wife, Julie, have lived in the Ravenoaks subdivision for over 20 years. He knows our needs.

He brings a keen sense of honesty and transparency to the office.

Vote for Walser on April 5 for town of Oregon supervisor.

Roe Parker, Oregon