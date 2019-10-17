The headline “Wallpaper, hurtful to some, will go,” about the wallpaper in the Madison Club that “depicts monkeys dressed in human clothes” demonstrates why the racial divide in our country is getting worse every day.
First, were the designers of the new interior ignorant of the long and hurtful history of monkeys being used to degrade African Americans in this country? Regardless of their history in Europe, depicting monkeys as human has a different context and a completely different impact in this country.
Second, the headline itself suggests that only some found it offensive. All Americans -- of any race and background -- should be offended, assuming they understand the impact of this imagery on African Americans. But this assumption is the key.
Too many white Americans are excused from understanding black history in America, and the terrible acts that underlie the offensive nature of humanized monkeys, nooses or alligators (which were trapped or hunted by using black babies as bait).
My hope is that with community-based adult education, such as Rev. Alex Gee’s Black History for a New Day, we will all be offended by choices such as the Madison Club’s, and we will all be relieved when this wallpaper is removed.
Naomi Chesler, Madison