Those who are in favor of a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border need to remember that a wall works in both directions.
Given the damage the current administration has already done to the quality of life in our country, and with the potential for far more waiting in the wings, it may not be long before Americans will consider Mexico a preferable alternative to life here.
It is doubtful that Mexico will welcome immigrants from the north, and the wall in question will then become an obstacle to those fleeing the social, economic, political and legal wreckage that the United States will have become.
Supporters of the wall, be careful what you wish for.
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison