Border security is very important, but we already have miles and miles of fencing along the border.
A large border wall (which Mexico was supposed to pay for) will only stop a very small subset of the people who aren't stopped by a fence. It's a 13th century solution to a 21st century problem. It is ridiculous our president won't agree to fund the rest of the federal government for this highly ineffective solution at border security.
Congress must make sure American tax dollars are redirected toward actual border security, such as on-the-ground agents, drones and humanitarian aid for migrants. While drugs are a big issue, that can be mitigated with decriminalization. And illegal immigrants can be slowed by enforcing employment laws on employers.
The existing demand for jobs is what is driving illegal immigration. We need to force our own American employers to comply, either by fining them, or forcing them to sponsor workers to come here.
Tim Leung, Fitchburg