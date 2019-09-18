After reading last Sunday’s State Journal editorial, “Trump’s fake wall hurts the military,” I would like to add my name to the list of citizens who ardently oppose the misuse of tax dollars for such a ridiculous project.
Does anyone really think that building this wall will deter people from entering the United States illegally? As the former president of Mexico Vicente Fox quipped, “You're going to build a $25 billion wall that can be defeated by a $25 ladder?"
Does anyone really think that this wall will keep illegal drugs out of this country or help keep our country secure? The recent drone strikes on a Saudi Arabia oil refinery should dissuade that myth. I’m not alone in echoing these sentiments.
In a recent TV interview, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, whose district has an 800-mile border with Mexico, said, “Building a wall from sea to shining sea is the most expensive and least effective way to do border security."
Think about this, will diverting money from the military keep us safer or will it tell the world we have a “white supremacist” president and government?
John J. Tuten, Madison