America fought off the British and their invading armies in the Revolutionary War. The Confederacy fired the first shot of the Civil War at Fort Sumter, declaring war on the United States. The Southern commander, Gen. Robert E. Lee, invaded northern Virginia and might have won the Civil War, had it not been for Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Gen. William Sherman.
Now, our national security is threatened from three different hostile, invading groups: radical Islamic terrorists, caravans of mostly men seeking jobs in our booming economy, and cartels smuggling illicit drugs across our porous, unsecured border. President Donald Trump recognized that America needed a wall to enhance our nation's security.
President Trump is so serious about protecting America from these invaders, he is willing to allow the government shutdown. The Democrats, on the other hand, are more concerned about the rights of the illegal immigrants than securing our nation.
If the American revolutionary fighters had the 2018 Democrat mindset, they would have been more concerned about the rights of the British than the freedom for the colonists.
President Trump got elected because of his promise to build a wall. He'll be re-elected if he keeps it.
Joyce McRoberts, New Glarus