Ed Wall, the former head of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, has written a book that claims Gov. Scott Walker's administration has engaged in unethical behavior.

But when Wall was secretary of Corrections, those of us working for criminal justice reform knew him to be a completely loyal supporter of Gov. Walker who faithfully implemented the governor's expensive, ineffective, racially discriminatory and heartless policy of mass incarceration.

Gov. Walker has continued to double down on a prison policy that is out of step with other states and most of the civilized world. Standing up to Walker then would have mattered.

Wall did not.

The Rev. Jerry Hancock, Madison director, The Prison Ministry Project