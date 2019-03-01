Every once in a while Americans should build something big.
New York wouldn't be quite the same without the Statue of Liberty. Nevada wouldn't be quite the same without the Hoover Dam. St. Louis has the Gateway Arch, and Madison has Monona Terrace.
Long outliving the designers, builders and even taxpayers -- structures such as these speak to future generations about our values. The Statue of Liberty celebrates this great country welcoming the huddled masses longing to be free. The St. Louis Arch towers above the convergence of rivers as a gateway to the Midwest. Our Monona Terrace pays homage to a peerless architect and Spring Green native Frank Lloyd Wright while providing really useful public space.
I don't think the same can be said for a Mexican border wall. Instead of speaking to future generations of our pride, kindness and courage, President Donald Trump's wall will stand for our cowardice, meanness and selfishness.
That's not to say we need a porous border and uncontrolled immigration. We need border security and should achieve it in smart ways. We just don't have to build something so permanent and tangible, that will boast to future people of the ephemeral limits of our courage and kindness.
Steve Zanon, Middleton