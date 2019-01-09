The author of the Jan. 6 letter to the editor "Walls haven't worked in the past" indicates that building a wall on our southern border would not work.

Let me ask those of you who agree with this: Do you have a door on your home? This serves as a wall to your home.

When someone comes to your home, do you want them to stop, knock on your door and wait for you to respond to let them in? Or is it OK with you for them to break your window and just enter that way, without your permission?

Our country's borders serve as the doors to our country. Do you need that door at your home? Why does our country not need comparable barriers against the chaotic entry from which our doors protect our homes?

Sharon Larson, South Beloit, Illinois