Early in Donald Trump's presidency, his aide Kellyanne Conway was pressed on an issue during an interview and explained she had "alternate facts."
My first reaction was to laugh. Little did I understand this was to be the definition of the Trump presidency.
It is now the norm that President Trump's aides ignore and downplay facts.
Now we have a government shutdown, very seriously impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of government employees and very soon many more thousands. All of this due to the alternate fact that we have a national emergency at the border.
We still have two-thirds of the population dealing with a world of true facts. Sadly, the compliant U.S. Senate under Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. is failing to represent this majority.
Tom Carroll, Madison