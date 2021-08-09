Walker's column too little too late -- Thomas Bartell

How nice to read Sunday's guest column by conservative icon Scott Walker encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But this wasn’t exactly a profile in courage. Rather, this relatively lame gesture was too little, too late. Walker and his Trump-base supporters seldom get their information from the “liberal print media,” relying instead on a steady stream from the Fox News and One America News Network mouthpieces. Walker's missive in the State Journal therefore allowed him to receive the publicity with little risk to his conservative popularity.

In addition, equating vaccination to wearing a motorcycle helmet is ludicrous. Choosing to not wear a helmet risks one’s own life only. Choosing to refuse vaccination risks not only one own’s life but society at-large. Many people can’t be vaccinated by virtue of their youth or pre-existing medical conditions. And by refusing to be vaccinated the pandemic is inevitably prolonged, increasing the risk for the emergence of resistance variants which endanger us all.

Their “liberty” to refuse the vaccine ends where the health and safety of my family begins.