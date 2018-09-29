A television ad now running for Gov. Scott Walker's re-election campaign features Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch assuring voters that as long as she and Walker are in office, protections for people with preexisting conditions will remain in place.
Don't be fooled.
Earlier this year, with Walker's approval, Attorney General Brad Schimel joined Texas in filing a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare). If they are successful, it will put at risk major elements of the law, including the provision that prohibits insurers from denying coverage to those with preexisting conditions.
Kim Enders, Muscoda