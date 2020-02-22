Walker was wrong on Trump's success -- Lisa Kass

Thank you, Scott Walker, for last Sunday's column, "We’re better off thanks to Trump." The former governor credited President Donald Trump for his “successes.” But it seems he left out a few facts out of his history lesson.

When President Bill Clinton took over, the economy was slumping due to George H. W. Bush’s policies. And who turned it around? When President Obama took over, we had the worst recession since the Great Depression because of George W. Bush’s policies. And who turned it around?

Our current president is the beneficiary of Obama-era policies. What policies has President Trump put in place to help the economy -- tax cuts? In 2018, the tax cuts saved people an average of around $1,200. What could you do with that money? People used that money to pay for health care and housing. What has President Trump done to help stop those rising costs? Nothing. Meanwhile, corporations used their tax cuts for one of the largest stock buybacks in history. Never mind that much of the country can’t afford to invest in the stock market.