I want to thank Gov. Scott Walker for his service.
I write not as a Democrat or Republican, or as a liberal or a conservative. I write as a fellow Wisconsinite.
Top lawmakers are talking about limiting Gov.-elect Tony Evers' power as governor. This is a scorched-earth tactic that doesn't benefit our state in any way. It's just petty, divisive politics.
Wisconsin is better than this, and Gov. Scott Walker is more gracious than this. So I'm appealing to his sense of fair play and statesmanship in asking Gov. Walker to veto any such legislation.
Let Evers do his job, for Wisconsin's sake.
Thanks in advance.
John Gern, Madison