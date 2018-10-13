What is Gov. Scot Walker thinking? He says he would welcome President Donald Trump presence and support in the state.
We have seen how gut-wrenching those rallies are in bringing out the worst cheers and mockery in the crowds that attend. Gov. Walker chooses to stand beside and embrace President Trump who has mocked Christine Blasey Ford for her testimony of sexual abuse. Trump allegedly committed marital adultery with followup payments to two women, and he is now facing accusations of financial misconduct.
Whether the president's visit happens or not, just the thought that Gov. Walker welcomes it should encourage voters to choose a state government that stands up for ethical and moral ideals.
Jim Sparks, Madison