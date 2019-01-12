I want to congratulate author of the Dec. 27 letter to the editor "Flushing away Gov. Walker's legacy" for his wonderful idea of a "Scott Walker Sewage Treatment Plant." If you can make it happen, I would personally paint the sign and hang it on the main gate.
It would be nice if Walker would maintain the plant for a few years. If it ever plugged up, he could call Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, or Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to clean it out. Now wouldn't that be quite a sight.
That letter writer has too much common sense to move into the White House.
Darrell Roy, Stoughton