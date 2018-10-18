Because of Gov. Scott Walker's agenda, a number of counties are charging a wheel tax to their residents to fix the roads. Wouldn’t it be wiser to raise registration fees for everybody in Wisconsin so counties would not have to add a wheel tax? Drivers from other counties with no wheel tax can drive on our roads for nothing.
Gov. Walker brags about lower school taxes, but referendums are popping up all over Wisconsin so the people are not paying lower school taxes. He can say he isn’t raising taxes, but it is happening anyway.
He also talks about good jobs in Wisconsin, but never says how much the jobs pay. If these were truly good-paying jobs, he would say what the jobs pay. Another issue is his Wisconsin plan for pre-existing conditions. He says he would have a high-risk pool for those individuals. High risk is just what it sounds like -- high priced. Many can't afford these prices, and Gov. Walker would let insurance companies put a cap on lifetime limits.
Gov. Walker goes to his big-money donors for campaign money, not the grassroots way. This should show everyone who he really cares about.
Richard and Carol Masanz, Stratford