I am an extremely disturbed with the baseless ads coming to the public from Gov. Scott Walker's campaign and allies.
The ads suggest Tony Evers is dangerous to children and a supporter of sexual predators. What the ads demonstrate to me is that truth telling has become a lost art.
With all the real issues facing our state that should drive this campaign for the important office of governor, why is the current governor on board with this misleading and despicable stance?
Prior to retirement, I worked for many years under Evers' leadership. He is a man who comes to work every day with the greatest concern for the education and welfare of children. He carefully weighs every proposed policy in terms of how it would impact children. A stronger leader and advocate for children could not be found. Gov. Walker's attack is unwarranted.
Voters deserve factual information from anyone who runs for office. We must insist that the real issues are discussed and that real facts are presented by our candidates. When necessary, we must be proactive in confronting made up falsehoods. Genuine elections are based on facts, not fiction. We must not let our democracy slip away.
Myrna M. Toney, Richland Center