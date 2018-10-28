If you’re a fiscal conservative, I don’t see how you can continue to support Gov. Scott Walker. Our roads are getting worse every day and the governor refuses to do anything about it.
To make it even worse, he’s borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars just to keep things from completely falling apart. This is the road to disaster and grossly irresponsible.
It's bad enough that over 20 percent of the state transportation fund is going to debt service. He’s also running up the deficit of construction projects that really need to be done. Gov. Walkers’ own commission strongly recommended that he raise the gas tax and increase the registration fees to fix the situation. The only reason he refuses to do so is his own political ambition.
This is bad public policy and bad for Wisconsin’s future. A true leader would do what’s right for the state. He needs to be shown the door.
Steve Wilcox, Madison