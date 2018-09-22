For the last eight years, Gov. Scott Walker has worked with the Legislature to improve Wisconsin’s education system.
He provided parents with more choices of schools to attend, gave school districts the ability to reward their best teachers, and increased funding for public schools by hundreds of millions of dollars. Gov. Walker is truly the education governor.
Tony Evers has had years to improve Wisconsin’s education system as superintendent of schools. Instead of ensuring our graduates can read, balance a checkbook, fill out a job application, and become contributing members of society, Evers demanded more taxpayer money "for our children" -- and spent too much of it on conferences, catered luncheons, laptops and electronic notebooks for teachers and staff. Meanwhile, the dropout and incarceration rates are disgustingly high.
Vote for Republicans on Nov. 6 and keep your parents in affordable home care. Keep your graduating children near home with family sustaining jobs. Keep homes affordable, and preserve high quality education in a safe environment for all students.
Re-elect Gov. Walker.
Timothy Molony, Lodi