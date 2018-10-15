Whether our roads in Wisconsin are second, third or fourth worst doesn’t matter so much. What’s important is that they are in sad shape.
The American Society of Civil Engineers, US News and World Report and others have compiled these rankings. Even our own Department of Transportation agrees our roads are in dire condition and need billions more than what is budgeted.
How did we get to the point that our roads are among the worst in the nation, and certainly the worst in the Midwest? Even Illinois has better roads.
About 70 percent of our roads are in poor or mediocre condition. This amounts to less safe roads and more auto repairs for us drivers. Because Gov. Scott Walker has refused to raise the gas tax, the fault for this worsening trend falls squarely on his shoulders. His former DOT secretary resigned over Gov. Walker’s inflexible position, and Walker refused a Republican legislative compromise on the gas tax. Remember this when driving and avoiding those potholes in November.
Mark Quinn, Madison