I am a small business owner who thoroughly supports Gov. Scott Walker for re-election.
The stats on Wisconsin are beyond impressive. Our unemployment rate, at 2.9 percent, is among the lowest in the nation. More jobs are available than we have eligible Wisconsinites to fill them.
The governor and his team have been out proactively recruiting candidates from other states to fill these new roles and are providing Fast Forward Grants to small businesses like mine to support worker training for existing residents. It’s all win-win.
In addition, Gov. Walker has signed $8 billion worth of tax cuts into law and has implemented significant regulatory reform that has previously burdened business. Wisconsin’s health care quality is also excellent. Wisconsin is on a roll -- it would make no sense to change now.
As a small business owner, I have felt the burden of a tight labor market. But despite these challenges, I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s benefited our staff and challenged us to become an even better employer. That is capitalism at its best. Vote for Gov. Walker.
Douglas Fearing, Madison