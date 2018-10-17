Only a handful of malpractice cases go to court in Wisconsin each year. Doctors prevail in most of them.
Doctors are nearly infallible, yet they carry malpractice insurance. Patients don’t have insurance from negligent doctors.
How did this happen? Gov. Scott Walker's 2013 informed consent bill allows doctors to only tell you what they want to, not what you need to know. Bowing to the white coat lobby, Gov. Walker in 2014 signed the "I’m sorry" bill, which prevents Wisconsin doctor’s apologies from being admissible in court.
In 2017, I got false MRI results and was told surgery would repair an injury. Instead, a tendon was surgically ruptured. Physical therapy orders showed me that the wrong surgery was performed. I had five steroid shots in five months. Medical notes were inaccurate, diagnoses were wrong, and apologies were numerous.
I had no idea what happened until I got a second opinion, six months after surgery. This new doctor was shocked and angry about my now deformed foot.
Because of Gov. Walker, doctor’s negligence rarely has consequences.
Sharon Roy, Muskego