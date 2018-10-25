Pat Durkin’s column in the Sports section of Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal, "‘Scott’s Plan’ guts state wildlife, environment," gives voters even more reasons to support Tony Evers.

Patrick Durkin: Scott's Plan? Gut Wisconsin's wildlife, environment Eight years have passed since we saw our first “Sportsmen for Walker” yard signs, and read “Scott’s Plan” to appoint a “Whitetail Deer Trustee … to revise our deer counting system.”

Gov. Scott Walker has intentionally and systematically taken disastrous steps toward defiling our beautiful natural environment. And it has all been done in the name of greed, to fatten the pockets of Gov. Walker’s supporters. Our beautiful state is threatened by our governor’s inept and unconscionable actions.

I urge all Wisconsin voters to read Durkin's detailed and persuasive column.

Martha Brusegar, Middleton