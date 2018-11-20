Gov. Scott Walker’s last press conference must have been a hoot as a news reporter.

So Gov. Walker didn’t view his re-election loss as a rejection of his policies as governor? Instead, he argued that he’s been such a reformer that there’s little more to do and he may have simply reformed himself out of a job.

One thing is for certain: Walker has always been the politician.

If he’s going to get run out of town by an angry mob, at least make it look like he’s leading a parade.

Tom Stoebig, Madison