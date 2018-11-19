The Los Angles Times editorial that was republished in Saturday's Wisconsin State Journal argued that cities getting Amazon’s expansion sites were played for suckers. They're suckers because they offered about $2 billion in incentives to get a promised 50,000 high-paying jobs.
That’s 25,000 jobs per $1 billion. Outgoing (thankfully) Gov. Scott Walker’s incentive package to Foxconn is now up to $4.1 billion for a possible 13,000 jobs. That’s less than 3,500 jobs per $1 billion in incentives.
If the cities were suckered by Amazon, then Foxconn suckered Gov. Walker bigly.
Donald Schwab, Verona