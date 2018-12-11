Seriously, does anyone think Gov. Scott Walker is going to veto the pending lame-duck legislation?
What would he gain by vetoing these bills? Nothing.
He doesn’t have the courage or conviction to do what’s right. He’s cut from the same cloth as Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and could lose out on a cushy job after he leaves office.
The biggest surprise would be if he holds a press conference to sign them during the day, instead of sneakily signing them during the wee hours of night when no one is watching.
Walter Meyer, Madison