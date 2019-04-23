Regarding Thurday's article "$500K VR effort to lure workers," about a Greater Madison Chamber project to convince prospective employees to locate in Madison, I hope those VR displays do not show Madison’s roads and streets.

The disrepair in these public thoroughfares, including the Beltline, is disgraceful and embarrassing. The failure of the state Legislature under eight years of former Gov. Scott Walker's administration to address the infrastructure needs of Wisconsin is deplorable.

Greater Madison Chamber unveils $500,000 virtual reality campaign to attract employees The new marketing tool was introduced at the Chamber's annual Icebreaker luncheon on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.

It becomes downright shocking when you consider that Gov. Walker and his Republican allies rejected more than $1 billion of federal money to provide health care to low income Wisconsinites. As a result, 82,000 residents of this state were denied access to Medicaid health care. Meanwhile, state taxpayers had to pay more than its fair share to cover those people who could get Medicaid coverage. In essence, we could be driving on pothole-free streets and roads at no net cost to the taxpayers of this state if Wisconsin had accepted federal funding of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

But, wait, it gets worse. To fund transportation needs as minimally as it did, the Walker administration borrowed money while also cutting taxes. Going forward, then, we will have even less available funds to pay for road repair, much less to help needy people find health care.

James L. Carney, Madison