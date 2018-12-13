Coach Mike McCarthy and Gov. Scott Walker are now both out of a job. This past weekend, McCarthy published a warm letter statewide thanking the Green Bay Packers and especially all Wisconsin Packers fans. He wished the team and his successor well and made no last-minute changes on his way out.
He's a fine example to our kids and grandchildren to be a gracious winner and a good sport when you lose.
Compare his actions to those of Gov. Walker. We all await the yardage he will gain when he follows the running space McCarthy has opened on the field.
Mike Shelton, Madison