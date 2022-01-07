 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Walgreens staff was patient, kind -- Scott McDonell
Walgreens staff was patient, kind -- Scott McDonell

Recently at the Walgreens on the Capitol Square in Madison I was moved by the kindness of the pharmacy staff.

An intoxicated gentleman sat down in the waiting area while I waited to get my vaccine. He was very difficult to understand The pharmacy staff came out and talked to him for quite a while to determine what he needed. They were patient, professional and caring.

I got my shot and left, so I don’t know how it ended. I felt intrusive enough as it was. But as I left, the gentleman clearly was crying because no one recently had taken the time to listen to him and help. 

If you are in need of a New Year’s resolution, I suggest you be as professional, patient and kind as the pharmacy staff at the Walgreens on the Square in Madison. That will be a high bar for a difficult year.

Scott McDonell, Madison

