Walgreens staff was patient, kind -- Scott McDonell

Recently at the Walgreens on the Capitol Square in Madison I was moved by the kindness of the pharmacy staff.
An intoxicated gentleman sat down in the waiting area while I waited to get my vaccine. He was very difficult to understand The pharmacy staff came out and talked to him for quite a while to determine what he needed. They were patient, professional and caring.
I got my shot and left, so I don’t know how it ended. I felt intrusive enough as it was. But as I left, the gentleman clearly was crying because no one recently had taken the time to listen to him and help.
If you are in need of a New Year’s resolution, I suggest you be as professional, patient and kind as the pharmacy staff at the Walgreens on the Square in Madison. That will be a high bar for a difficult year.
Scott McDonell, Madison