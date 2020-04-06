Walgreens staff is appreciated -- Jack Cipperly

I would like to offer a tip of the hat to Mike Frost and the crew at Walgreens at the corner of Whitney Way and Tokay Boulevard in Madison.
As a senior citizen, I appreciate the extra effort they are making to accommodate our special circumstances. Their cheerful responses are very much welcomed, including special shopping hours for us old folks, allowing us to receive needed accessories through the drive-up window, and even bringing certain items to our car.
Best of all, however, is their ability to show us respect and warmth. I want them to know we thank them for their professionalism and understanding as we all try to survive this virus plague.
Jack Cipperly , Madison
