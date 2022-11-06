Wake up to what is amiss in nation -- Kristine Kappel

For decades now, without us being fully aware, our country is being reworked into something we no longer seem to recognize.

When the pandemic hit, parents became acutely aware and were appalled at what was going on in their children's public schools. We started to take notice that our Constitution, religion, families and everyday way of life was under attack.

If you love your family and this country and want positive futures for your children, grandchildren and their children, wake up to what is taking place in our country.

Kristine Kappel, Fitchburg