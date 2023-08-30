I read recently that as many as 10,000 emperor penguin chicks likely died when sea ice melted early last year, due to climate change. They are on the edge of extinction.
What will it take for us to wake up. All the money in the world will not make up for what is happening. Why does it have to be about money? What about your grandchildren and those who come after them.
I hope when I pass, my tears will create rivers, lakes, forests and frozen tundra that once again will provide for incredible innocent beings.
Claudia Cooper, Madison