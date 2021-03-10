Wait for vaccine before reopening -- Michael Grijalva

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become increasingly apparent that public health is an important issue for the collective community.

Recent State Journal stories discuss public health concerns that arise as the Madison School District plans to resume in-person instruction. Many teachers and staff have great concern that, when they return, infection among their colleagues and the students will be a strong possibility.

The one thing that eases these concerns is the possibility of vaccination. Many people, including myself, question the push to reopen schools now when many people are very close to receiving the vaccine.

Vaccinations for all educators and school staff should be among the minimum requirements for resuming in-person schooling. All educators in the Madison School District should expect to receive the vaccine by the end of the month. Students should expect the vaccine sometime after.

Why can’t we wait? The Madison School District should reconsider the health implications that will result from schools reopening. It should be reminded that if any part of the community is at risk, then the whole community is in danger.

Michael Grijalva, Madison