Wait for facts on virus origin -- Steve Clark

I disagreed with the July 7 letter to editor " Urban area bad place for biolab ." It was from a former UW-Madison biosafety technician on the origin of the pandemic. I have a Ph.D. in viral immunology, and am retired faculty member of the Institutional Biosafety Committee that biosafety technicians serve.

The letter doubted that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had proper biosafety precautions. It cites secondhand claims in an article by science writer Nicholas Wade that the labs were no safer than a dentist’s office. But James Le Duc, head of the United States' largest academic biocontainment facility, actually visited the Wuhan lab and declared that its safety and quality measures were comparable to ours. An Australian expert in bat-borne viruses, Danielle Anderson, worked in the lab when the pandemic was just beginning. She says she was impressed with the lab’s biosafety measures. The dentist’s office comparison is unwarranted.