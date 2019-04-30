A letter to the editor on April 23 pointed out that teachers and farmers in our society are underpaid and deserve to be compensated more to reflect the value of the work they do. I agree, and I would add to these categories people who care for the most vulnerable among us.

These dedicated workers include preschool teachers and those who staff nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as in-home caregivers. Their jobs are demanding, difficult and devoid of prestige -- and their pay is notoriously low. Instead, we reward sports superstars and entertainment celebrities with millions of dollars and fanatic adulation. We provide huge tax breaks and obscene bonuses to the wealthiest 1%, often begrudging a living wage and minimum safety net to those struggling to make ends meet.

What do these skewed values say about us as a nation? Maybe it’s time to take a good hard look at ourselves, recognize the contributions of these overlooked workers, and consider how we can redirect our resources to better reward and support them.

Nancy Sanborn, Madison