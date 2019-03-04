So far this winter will be remembered as one of the most bizarre and wacky winters ever.
We have experienced a mix of just about every kind of precipitation and even a polar vortex with wind chills around 50 degrees below zero. We can't do much except pray for God's great power to intervene.
The electronic media refers to Mother Nature as the one who is responsible for our bizarre weather, but that's a misnomer. The truth is we are witnessing God's power being displayed in our nation and all nations in the world.
Every nation needs to obey the creator's laws and commandments or in many cases dire consequences will occur. Over the many centuries, God has used natural disasters to get the attention of everyone on earth.
Former President Ronald Reagan was accurate when he said, "Freedom prospers when religion is vibrant and the rule of law under God is acknowledged."
Wayne Alden, McFarland